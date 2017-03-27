Final Pierre Gauthier-era draft pick likely to go unsigned
When Colin Sullivan signed with the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL last week, it essentially ended his association with the Montreal Canadiens and brought to a close the Pierre Gauthier draft era. Sullivan was the seventh-round pick of the Canadiens, 198th overall, in 2011.
