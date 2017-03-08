Eyes on the Price: Basic Instinct - Goalie duel in Vancouver
Rogers Centre in Vancouver was bedecked in red on Tuesday evening, and the Canadiens treated the Western Canadian faithful to yet another exciting overtime win, defeating the Canucks 2-1 on Paul Byron's overtime goal. Torrey Mitchell opened the scoring early in the first period with a deflection past Ryan Miller, but that was all the Habs could manage in regulation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar 5
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartenstein
|12
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb 13
|Phartoni
|3
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Feb 13
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already
|Jan '17
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan '17
|TradePhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC