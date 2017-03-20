Eyes on the Enemy: Game 72

Eyes on the Enemy: Game 72

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Habs Eyes On The Prize

Like taking a schvitz after a 7-day backpacking trip across the Cascade Mountains or a damn good cup of coffee from the RR in Twin Peaks, there's a wonderful zen sweeping over us all after a brutal 2-game weekend series against the Ottawa Senators. For the past several weeks, the Canadiens have had their position atop the Atlantic Division continually challenged by the Senators, and everyone looking at the schedule had this weekend circled on their calendars like I usually have St. Patrick's Day circled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16) Mar 5 Pepper Phart 2
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb '17 Phartenstein 12
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Feb '17 Phartoni 3
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartolycus 4
News P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15) Feb '17 Phartolomew 4
News Enough already Jan '17 Kid Phart 2
News Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and... Jan '17 TradePhartz 2
See all Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,322 • Total comments across all topics: 279,709,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC