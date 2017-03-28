DraftKings NHL Picks: March 28th Dail...

DraftKings NHL Picks: March 28th Daily Top Plays

Mar 21, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Alexander Radulov skates with the puck as Detroit Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha chases during the first period at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports DraftKings NHL Picks Tonight's slate features 11 games, with Toronto , Columbus , Montreal , and Boston , holding the best projected team totals.

