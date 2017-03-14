Chicago Blackhawks Artem Anisimov Leaves Game Injured
Artem Anisimov made a very good play to set up the first Chicago Blackhawks goal in Montreal tonight. He shielded the Montreal defender from the puck, and then he got the puck into the zone and button hooked, and then gave the puck to Patrick Kane who buried it for a 1-0 lead.
