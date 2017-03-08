Caroline Ouellette, Les Canadiennes put it all on the line in Clarkson Cup win
The scoresheet will show that Marie-Philip Poulin's empty net goal was assisted by Julie Chu but it wouldn't have happened if not for Caroline Ouellette's blocked shot. Right after that block, Chu picked up the puck, passed it to Poulin and the rest, as they say, is history.
