Canadiens win again, go 2 for 2 in home-and-home series with Senators
Carey Price made 30 saves for his 33rd win of the season as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the visiting Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Sunday in the second game of a home-and-home series. The Canadiens now lead the Atlantic Division by four points over the Senators, which still have one game in hand.
