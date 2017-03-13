Canadiens win again, go 2 for 2 in ho...

Canadiens win again, go 2 for 2 in home-and-home series with Senators

9 hrs ago

Carey Price made 30 saves for his 33rd win of the season as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the visiting Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Sunday in the second game of a home-and-home series. The Canadiens now lead the Atlantic Division by four points over the Senators, which still have one game in hand.

