Canadiens wary of upsets by non-playoff opponents in final 10 games
Beginning with a home game Tuesday night against Detroit, nine of Montreal's last 10 games of the regular season are against teams not currently in a playoff position. And they don't play again on back to back nights until the final two games at home against Tampa Bay on April 7 and at Detroit on April 8. "If you're out of the playoffs you have no pressure and sometimes you can play your best hockey like that," said Shaw.
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar 5
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb '17
|Phartoni
|3
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already
|Jan '17
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan '17
|TradePhartz
|2
