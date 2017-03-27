Canadiens vs. Panthers: Game thread, rosters, lines and how to watch
After tonight, the Habs will play four of their five remaining games on the road. While the likelihood of the Canadiens making the playoffs seems certain, and while winning the Atlantic Division is slowly becoming more probable, unfortunately for anyone hoping to rest up and recharge their batteries for a long playoff run, there's still important hockey to play.
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar 5
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb '17
|Phartoni
|3
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already
|Jan '17
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan '17
|TradePhartz
|2
