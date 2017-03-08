Canadiens vs. Oilers Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch
Following a rough loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday night, the Habs look to reclaim the Atlantic Division throne in a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers . The Oilers are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2006, being led by the young phenom Connor McDavid.
