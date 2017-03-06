Canadiens vs. Canucks: Game preview, start time, tale of the tape, and how to watch
Things are starting to look rosy for the Montreal Canadiens. After a rough start under new bench boss Claude Julien, the Habs have put together a five-game winning streak, most recently earning an emphatic win over a potential first-round playoff opponent, the New York Rangers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar 5
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartenstein
|12
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb 13
|Phartoni
|3
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Feb 13
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already
|Jan '17
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan '17
|TradePhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC