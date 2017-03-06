Canadiens pound Rangers 4-1, extend winning streak to 5
Carey Price made 26 saves and the Montreal Canadiens extended their winning streak to five games with a 4-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday night. Shea Weber, Artturi Lehkonen, Andrew Shaw and Jordie Benn scored for the Canadiens, who are in first place in the Atlantic Division.
