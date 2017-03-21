Canadiens' Max Pacioretty expects NHL...

Canadiens' Max Pacioretty expects NHLers to go to 2018 Olympics

Montreal Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty has joined the chorus of players speaking out about the possibility the NHL won't participate in the 2018 Olympics. "People want to see us go, we want to go," said Pacioretty, who represented the United States at the 2014 Sochi Games.

