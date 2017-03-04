Canadiens announce Alexander Radulov ...

Canadiens announce Alexander Radulov out with lower body injury

The Montreal Canadiens will be without one of their best players on Saturday night against the New York Rangers because Alexander Radulov will be sidelined due to a lower body injury. Along with Radulov, the Canadiens announced that Michael McCarron will also be out of the lineup.

