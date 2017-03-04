Canadiens announce Alexander Radulov out with lower body injury
The Montreal Canadiens will be without one of their best players on Saturday night against the New York Rangers because Alexander Radulov will be sidelined due to a lower body injury. Along with Radulov, the Canadiens announced that Michael McCarron will also be out of the lineup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartenstein
|12
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb 13
|Phartoni
|3
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Feb 13
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already
|Jan '17
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan '17
|TradePhartz
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC