Byron scores with 9 seconds left, Habs spoil Subbana s return
Paul Byron scored the tie breaking goal with nine seconds left and Montreal edged the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Thursday night in P.K. Subban's first game against the Canadiens since they traded him last summer. Brendan Gallagher also scored and Carey Price made 24 saves as the Canadiens extended their winning streak to four games.
