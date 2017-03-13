Byron, Radulov lead Canadines past Se...

Byron, Radulov lead Canadines past Senators in shootout

2 hrs ago

Paul Byron and Alexander Radulov scored in the shootout to give the Montreal Canadiens a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night in the first half of the teams' home-and-home series. Andrew Shaw, Philip Danault and Brendan Gallagher scored in regulation for Montreal, and Carey Price finished with 28 saves.

Chicago, IL

