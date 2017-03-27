Brothers Jamie, Jordie Benn to play against each for first time when Stars visit Habs
Jordie and Jamie Benn are about to live something neither has experienced before - playing against each other in an organized hockey game. The brothers clashed plenty of times in road hockey games while growing up in Victoria, but they have only ever been teammates in games on skates and in official gear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar 5
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb '17
|Phartoni
|3
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already
|Jan '17
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan '17
|TradePhartz
|2
