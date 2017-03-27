Andrei Markov ties Guy Lapointe for s...

Andrei Markov ties Guy Lapointe for second all-time in points by a Canadiens defenceman

Andrei Markov continues to defy Father Time and all the people who doubted his ability to play elite hockey at the NHL level. Tonight, with his assist on Artturi Lehkonen's goal, the stalwart defender moves into a tie with Guy Lapointe for second all-time in scoring by a Montreal defencemen.

Chicago, IL

