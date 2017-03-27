Andrei Markov ties Guy Lapointe for second all-time in points by a Canadiens defenceman
Andrei Markov continues to defy Father Time and all the people who doubted his ability to play elite hockey at the NHL level. Tonight, with his assist on Artturi Lehkonen's goal, the stalwart defender moves into a tie with Guy Lapointe for second all-time in scoring by a Montreal defencemen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar 5
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb '17
|Phartoni
|3
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already
|Jan '17
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan '17
|TradePhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC