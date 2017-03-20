All in a Daya s Work: Keith Urban Plays a Little Hockey & Gives NHL Pro a Guitar Lesson
Keith Urban was in Brossard, Quebec, last week to promote his Ripcord Tour and announce an Aug. 12 stop at the Bell Centre, home to the National Hockey League's Montreal Canadiens.
