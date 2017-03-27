A Dream Trip for Northern Saskatchewan Hockey Fans
Not often do hockey fans travel 6 plus hours to watch their favorite team play an NHL game. Well, maybe they do, but with the more than 50 people from Northern Saskatchewan that attended the Sunday, March 12th game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Montreal Canadiens, there was a little something special for the group.
