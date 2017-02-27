What trade pieces do the Montreal Canadiens have?
The Montreal Canadiens are faced with a hard decision just a day from the trade deadline. In the face of the trade that brought Shea Weber to Montreal this past summer, as well as the dwindling term on the contracts of Carey Price and Max Pacioretty , the Canadiens have a short opportunity to make a run for the Stanley Cup , aka "The Window", this season and next, without a major reconstruction to their core roster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartenstein
|12
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb 13
|Phartoni
|3
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Feb 13
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already
|Jan '17
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan '17
|TradePhartz
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC