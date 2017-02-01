Wednesday Habs Headlines: Interest in Duchene, depending on the cost
Les Canadiennes will play their 7th annual Pink in the Rink game this coming weekend versus the Toronto Furies in support of breast cancer awareness, education and research. Tickets for the game can be purchased here .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enough already
|Jan 27
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan 25
|TradePhartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec '16
|fan
|2
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|3
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC