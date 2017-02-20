Wednesday Habs Headlines: Greg Patery...

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Greg Pateryn is on the trade market

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Habs Eyes On The Prize

If the Habs want to be successful in the long run, they will need to pair Shea Weber with a puck-moving counterpart, and they might want to reconsider Nathan Beaulieu in that spot. And though Brendan Gallagher has struggled offensively this year, like his captain before him, it shouldn't be long before he gets back in the swing of things.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb 13 Phartenstein 12
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Feb 13 Phartoni 3
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... Feb 13 Phartolycus 4
News P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15) Feb 13 Phartolomew 4
News Enough already Jan 27 Kid Phart 2
News Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and... Jan 25 TradePhartz 2
News Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jasmine 1
See all Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,440 • Total comments across all topics: 279,092,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC