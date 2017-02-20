Wednesday Habs Headlines: Greg Pateryn is on the trade market

If the Habs want to be successful in the long run, they will need to pair Shea Weber with a puck-moving counterpart, and they might want to reconsider Nathan Beaulieu in that spot. And though Brendan Gallagher has struggled offensively this year, like his captain before him, it shouldn't be long before he gets back in the swing of things.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.