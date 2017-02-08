Wednesday Habs Headlines: Alex Galche...

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Alex Galchenyuk has to be trusted

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Habs Eyes On The Prize

Marc Dumont weighs in on Claude Julien's sacking, whether or not Alex Radulov is a cyborg, and the importance of letting Alex Galchenyuk make mistakes as a centre. [ TSN 690 ] Michel Therrien and Claude Julien have basically the same record over the last 4 1/2 seasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Enough already Jan 27 Kid Phart 2
News Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and... Jan 25 TradePhartz 2
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Dec '16 fan 2
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... Oct '16 Dev Starr 3
News Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jasmine 1
News P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15) Jul '16 Labatts 3
Subban GONE!! (Jul '16) Jul '16 Labatts 1
See all Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,311 • Total comments across all topics: 278,685,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC