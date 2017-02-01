Tuesday's Games
Many things have improved for the Edmonton Oilers this season, but their record against the Minnesota Wild is not one of them. MONTREAL - Max Pacioretty led his team to victory with his second hat trick of the season but the Montreal Canadiens' captain gave all the credit to his two linemates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enough already
|Jan 27
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan 25
|TradePhartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec '16
|fan
|2
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|3
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC