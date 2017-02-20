The Backup Bonanza
Backup goaltenders can be difficult to manage. Staying alert and prepared to enter a game at a moment's notice is only possible if your skills remain sharp, but many coaches are reluctant to "take away" the net from a goaltender whose psyche must be preserved in order for the starter to sufficiently carry the team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Game Time.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartenstein
|12
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb 13
|Phartoni
|3
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Feb 13
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already
|Jan 27
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan 25
|TradePhartz
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC