Sunday Habs Headlines: Andrew Shaw's play beginning to live up to his lengthy contract
His overtime winner last night was the most obvious sign, but Andrew Shaw has been playing much better in recent games, and looking more like the players Marc Bergevin shelled out a six-year contract for in the off-season. [ Sportsnet ] The Canadiens are gradually improving their play in recent games, and a look at their microstats offers a glimpse as to what is changing under Claude Julien's watch [ Sportsnet ] Julien isn't one to seek out the limelight, but that doesn't mean he's not able to thrive under it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartenstein
|12
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb 13
|Phartoni
|3
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Feb 13
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already
|Jan 27
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan '17
|TradePhartz
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC