Shutting the door: The impact of a team's system on goaltending performance

What are the effects of a team's system on the performance of its goaltenders? Can a good system make an average goaltender put up better numbers than he would otherwise? Will a poor structure make even an elite goalie seem like a middle-of-the-pack netminder? In last year's debacle of a season for the Montreal Canadiens , the numbers suggested that goaltending was a contributing factor. The numbers were not presented with an explanation of how they came to be what they were, they were just displayed as cold, hard fact.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.