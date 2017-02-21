Shaw's OT goal gives Canadiens 14th straight win over Leafs
Montreal Canadiens' Andrew Shaw scores the game-winning overtime goal against Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen during an NHL hockey game, in Toronto on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Montreal Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec celebrates with teammate Andrew Shaw after Shaw's winning overtime goal following NHL hockey game action against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartenstein
|12
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb 13
|Phartoni
|3
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Feb 13
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already
|Jan 27
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan '17
|TradePhartz
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC