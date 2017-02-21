Shaw scores OT winner as Habs win 14th straight over Maple Leafs
Andrew Shaw scored the overtime winner on Saturday as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs for the 14th consecutive time, a 3-2 victory that furthered their tenuous hold on the Atlantic Division. Max Pacioretty and Alex Galchenyuk also found the back of the net for the Canadiens , which won for just the third time in the last 11 games and second time in four games under new head coach Claude Julien .
