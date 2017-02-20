Shaw denies report of dressing down by former canadiens coach Therrien

Forward Andrew Shaw denied a report on Thursday that he had been humiliated in the dressing room during a game by former Montreal Canadiens coach Michel Therrien. The report said Therrien dressed down Shaw in front of his teammates during the second period intermission of a 3-1 loss in Philadelphia on Feb. 2. It said a teammate, possibly goalie Carey Price, intervened to try to stop the incident.

