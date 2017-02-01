Read ends drought, lifts Flyers to 3-...

Read ends drought, lifts Flyers to 3-1 win over Canadiens

3 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Matt Read scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to end his long drought and lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Claude Giroux also scored and Sean Couturier had an empty-netter in the final seconds for the Flyers, who opened a five-game homestand - their longest of the season - by winning their fourth in the last five.

