Read ends drought, lifts Flyers to 3-1 win over Canadiens
Philadelphia Flyers' Michal Neuvirth, left, and Brandon Manning tap gloves at the end of the team's NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia Flyers' Michal Neuvirth, left, and Brandon Manning tap gloves at the end of the team's NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Philadelphia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enough already
|Jan 27
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan 25
|TradePhartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec '16
|fan
|2
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|3
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC