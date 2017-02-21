PuckDrop Podcast with Quebec's own Fr...

PuckDrop Podcast with Quebec's own Francis Pare

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Habs Eyes On The Prize

Francis Pare comes off the ice in Geneva with a smile on his face and asks for a few minutes before we can sit down to record the podcast. It is clear that he is happy with his life in Central Europe and that he has acclimated himself in the French-speaking region of Switzerland and in the team of Geneve-Servette.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb 13 Phartenstein 12
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Feb 13 Phartoni 3
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... Feb 13 Phartolycus 4
News P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15) Feb 13 Phartolomew 4
News Enough already Jan 27 Kid Phart 2
News Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and... Jan '17 TradePhartz 2
News Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jasmine 1
See all Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,320 • Total comments across all topics: 279,181,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC