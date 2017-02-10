Preview Blues at Canadiens: The Price is Wrong
After a thrilling 2-1 OT win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in which Tarasenko did Tarasenko things the Blues wrap up their three game Canadian road trip at the Centre Bell in Montreal. Much to our surprise the Blues have been successful thus far on Mike Yeo's first road trip as the team's head coach.
