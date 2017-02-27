NHL trade deadline: Brian Boyle to Toronto as Maple Leafs gear up for playoff run
The upstart Leafs were one of three Atlantic Division teams to bolster ranks Monday afternoon in the midst of a grind-it-out playoff race. Nothing is given in the cutthroat Atlantic Division, and with a clear shot at the playoffs, the upstart Maple Leafs are gearing up to make the most of their unexpected success.
