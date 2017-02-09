McCarron and Carr called up from the IceCaps, de la Rose reassigned
Daniel Carr and Michael McCarron were recalled to the Habs, whereas Jacob de la Rose was reassigned to the IceCaps. In nine games with the Canadiens, de la Rose was kept off the scoresheet and produced a team worst 42% CF in the process.
