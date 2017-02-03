Marie-Philip Poulin, Charline Labonte...

Marie-Philip Poulin, Charline Labonte lead Canadiennes over Furies in annual Pink game

Marie-Philip Poulin scored in the first period, and Charline LabontA© made 18 saves as Les Canadiennes found themselves back on the winning track with a 2-0 victory over the Toronto Furies Saturday afternoon at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard. Poulin's goal would come 12:54 into the first period.

