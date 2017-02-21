Julien has yet to find recipe for Habs' starved offence
Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty, left, fights for the puck with Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly during a game in January. The goals have all but dried up for the Montreal Canadiens, so they hope to break the drought when they visit the sometimes defensively suspect Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartenstein
|12
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb 13
|Phartoni
|3
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Feb 13
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already
|Jan 27
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan 25
|TradePhartz
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC