IceCaps weekend preview: St. John's hosts Albany in North Division battle
The St. John's IceCaps will play host to the Albany Devils tonight and tomorrow night, marking the final two games of their six-game home stand. Albany hits The Rock coming off back-to-back loses, but still find themselves in second place in the North Division and two spots ahead of the IceCaps.
