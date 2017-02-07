IceCaps recap: St. John's succumb to Bears during weekend series

Although the St. John's IceCaps started February off on the right foot, defeating the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 5-2 on Friday night, they stumbled during their weekend series against the Hershey Bears. As with Friday's game, the IceCaps took an early lead, finding the back of the net on the first shot of the game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.