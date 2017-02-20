IceCaps Preview: St. John's hosts Syracuse in key North Divison series
After losing seven of their last 10 games, including two to Binghamton midweek, the St. John's IceCaps will have to step up their game this weekend when they host the division-leading Syracuse Crunch in another back-to-back set. The teams have met four times this season already, settling for two wins apiece.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartenstein
|12
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb 13
|Phartoni
|3
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Feb 13
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already
|Jan 27
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan 25
|TradePhartz
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC