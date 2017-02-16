Happy 45th Birthday, Jaromir Jagr
No big theories or astute commentary regarding the big news today , just a quick comment to remind you all that Jaromir Jagr turns the big four-five today. The immortal one has played every game of the Panthers season this year and has 10 goals, 21 assists and 115 shots.
