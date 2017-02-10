Habs practice news & lines: Gallagher resumes full duties, Pacioretty has the flu, Montoya starts
The first bit of news to come out of the team's morning skate in Brossard was Brendan Gallagher taking to the ice in a regular practice jersey, able to join full-contact drills with his teammates. Brendan Gallagher a un chandail rA©gulier A l'entraA nement ce matin.
