Habs claim 14th straight victory over Leafs with Shaw's OT winner
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen bats the puck clear as Montreal Canadiens' Andrew Shaw applies pressure during third period. Andrew Shaw scored the overtime winner on Saturday as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs for the 14th consecutive time, a 3-2 victory that furthered their tenuous hold on the Atlantic Division.
