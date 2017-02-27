Governor General to honour Subban for $10 million children's hospital pledge
The former Montreal Canadiens star will be given a Meritorious Service Decoration while 12 others will receive the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers in a ceremony on Wednesday in the P.K. Subban Atrium at the Montreal Children's Hospital. Subban was traded to Nashville last year and on Thursday will play his first game in Montreal since the deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartenstein
|12
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb 13
|Phartoni
|3
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Feb 13
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already
|Jan '17
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan '17
|TradePhartz
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC