Goaltender Tuukka Rask finally beats old nemesis Montreal Canadiens...
Tuukka Rask posted his first career regular-season home win over Montreal by making 25 saves for his sixth shutout, 39-year-old Zdeno Chara made an impressive move on his short-handed goal and the Bruins improved to 3-0 under interim coach Bruce Cassidy with an impressive 4-0 victory over the Canadiens on Sunday night. The Bruins have recorded 14 total goals in the games under Cassidy, more than any other three-game stretch this season under fired coach Claude Julien.
