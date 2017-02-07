Gallagher could be back to boost Canadiens' struggling offense soon
Back in early January, the Montreal Canadiens believed that Brendan Gallagher would miss a "minimum" of eight weeks after hand surgery. While NHL.com notes that Michel Therrien ruled Gallagher out of Montreal's next two games, it sounds like the agitating young forward could be back soon.
