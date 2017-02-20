Friday Habs Headlines: Only one scout believed in Brendan Gallagher's NHL potential
Brendan Gallagher's road to the NHL is an interesting one, especially since only one scout thought he was worth a look, despite his fantastic production. [ RDS ] Following the tragedy that befell his ex-wife, Andrei Markov spent the bye week heading overseas as to bring his twins home to Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartenstein
|12
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb 13
|Phartoni
|3
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Feb 13
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already
|Jan 27
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan 25
|TradePhartz
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC