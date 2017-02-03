Friday Habs Headlines: Michel Therrien benches Andrew Shaw for ill-timed penalty

Andrew Shaw took a penalty in the second period that led to a tying goal that the Habs weren't able to recover from and Michel Therrien was not pleased. The Canadiens played last night in Philadelphia and the result, after big expectations due to a healthier roster, left a bit to be desired [ NHL.com ] Shaw, meanwhile, was appointed the team's LGBTQ ambassador in the NHL's partnership with the You Can Play initiative [ SBN ] Ahead of Les Canadiennes Pink in the Rink game to benefit the Cedars Breast Clinic on Saturday, you can already bid on some collectibles, including a signed Andrei Markov KHL jersey.

